Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 29.66 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 106.07% to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 113.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 17.22% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.29.6626.85113.4496.2312.4711.6911.445.864.195.4514.628.653.544.8912.146.202.743.319.174.45