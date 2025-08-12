Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.42% to Rs 65.87 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma declined 19.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 65.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.8774.36 -11 OPM %9.208.69 -PBDT2.733.05 -10 PBT0.210.62 -66 NP0.210.26 -19
