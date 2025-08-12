Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 114.98 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 114.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.9897.92 17 OPM %20.926.78 -PBDT21.272.31 821 PBT16.01-2.92 LP NP14.35-2.95 LP
