Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 812.90 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 29.79% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 812.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 675.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales812.90675.38 20 OPM %3.804.07 -PBDT26.2525.80 2 PBT22.0121.75 1 NP17.2113.26 30
