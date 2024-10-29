Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 262.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 132.36% to Rs 199.67 croreNet profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 262.50% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 132.36% to Rs 199.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales199.6785.93 132 OPM %9.466.18 -PBDT16.824.90 243 PBT15.334.17 268 NP11.313.12 263
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content