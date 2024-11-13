Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil consolidated net profit declines 1.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit declines 1.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 273.89 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 1.19% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 273.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales273.89234.87 17 OPM %14.8915.85 -PBDT46.2837.28 24 PBT25.8724.87 4 NP18.3218.54 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Nokia to deploy 3,300 new sites for VI's 4G expansion by March 2025

tariff

Govt may seek flexibility in tariff concessions under FTA review with Asean

I-T department, Income Tax Dept

NBCC bags Rs 263 crore contract in Kanpur from Income Tax Department

Election, Vote, Voting, Jharkhand Election, Jharkhand Polls

Bypolls 2024: Priyanka in Wayanad; spotlight on Shivraj Chouhan's Budhni

PKL 2024 November 13 matches

PKL 2024: November 13 matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon