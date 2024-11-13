Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.58% to Rs 3.02 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 10.98% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.58% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.021.72 76 OPM %129.47268.02 -PBDT3.814.56 -16 PBT3.774.52 -17 NP3.003.37 -11
