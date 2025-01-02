Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel records 10% YoY rise in Q3 steel sales volume

Rama Steel records 10% YoY rise in Q3 steel sales volume

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Rama Steel Tubes said that it has registered a sales volume of 51,669.01 tons in Q3 FY25, which is higher by 10.12% as compared to the sales volume of 46,919.802 tons recorded in Q3 FY24.

The company has reported sales volume of 139,956.23 tons for 9MFY25 compared to 131,137.81 tons posted in 9MFY24, up 6.72% YoY.

Rama Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel pipes and related products.

The company reported a 34.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.05 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 6.19 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales rallied 29.4% year on year to Rs 263.05 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

The scrip shed 0.57% to currently trade at Rs 12.29 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty scale above 23,850; auto shares rally for 3rd day

Nifty scale above 23,850; auto shares rally for 3rd day

JK Lakshmi Cement update on proposed scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

JK Lakshmi Cement update on proposed scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 7% YoY in Dec'24

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 7% YoY in Dec'24

UGRO Capital board OKs raising Rs 100-cr via NCDs

UGRO Capital board OKs raising Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Apollo Tyres Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon