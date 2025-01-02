Business Standard

Apollo Tyres Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 523.05, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.27% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% rally in NIFTY and a 30.17% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.05, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 24106.599609375. The Sensex is at 79731.7, up 1.56%.Apollo Tyres Ltd has added around 0.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23139.55, up 3.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.19 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 522.6, down 0.91% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd jumped 14.27% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% rally in NIFTY and a 30.17% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

