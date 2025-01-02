Business Standard

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 7% YoY in Dec'24

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

TVS Motor Company rose 1.38% to Rs 2440 after the company's total sales jumped 7% to 321,687 units in December 2024 as against 301,898 units in December 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 8%, with sales increasing from 290,064 units in December 2023 to 312,002 units in December 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler registered 215,075 units in December 2024, up marginally 0.04% as against 214,988 units in December 2023.

Motorcycle sales were at 144,811 units in December 2024, registering de-growth of 2.19% as compared with Rs 148,049 units in December 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 30%, with sales increasing from 103,167 units in December 2023 to 133,919 units in December 2024.

 

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged by 79% YoY, with the number of units sold increasing to 20,171 in December 2024 from 11,288 in December 2023.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 22%, with sales increasing from 85,391 units in December 2023 to 104,393 units in December 2024.

Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 75,076 units registered in December 2023 to 96,927 units in December 2024.

Three-wheeler sales declined 18.16% to 9,685 units in December 2024 from 11,834 units recorded in December 2023.

In Q3 FY25, the two-wheelers posted a robust growth of 11% with sales of 11.8 lakh units as against sales of 10.6 lakh units in Q3 FY24. Two-wheeler sales include EV sales of 0.76 lakh units in the third quarter of FY25 as against 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY24 with a growth of 57% and Three-wheeler registered sales of 0.29 lakh units in the Q3 FY25 as against 0.38 lakh units in Q3 FY24.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company reported a 23.49% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 662.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 536.55 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 13.30% YoY to Rs 9,228.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

