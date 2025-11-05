Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 142.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 365.48 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries rose 142.48% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 365.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales365.48353.17 3 OPM %14.3411.75 -PBDT51.9741.52 25 PBT42.6532.55 31 NP40.9316.88 142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content