Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 40.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 1141.61 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass declined 40.77% to Rs 56.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 1141.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1141.611153.50 -1 OPM %16.4718.42 -PBDT139.55188.47 -26 PBT70.57140.91 -50 NP56.5595.48 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content