Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Ramco Systems Ltd gained 16.78% today to trade at Rs 525. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.45% to quote at 30103.98. The index is down 19.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd increased 15.25% and Allied Digital Services Ltd added 4.26% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.32 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 23.66% over last one month compared to 19.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19128 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 681.8 on 12 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 27 Feb 2026.

