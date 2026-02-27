Friday, February 27, 2026 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 23.66% over last one month compared to 19.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX

Ramco Systems Ltd gained 16.78% today to trade at Rs 525. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.45% to quote at 30103.98. The index is down 19.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd increased 15.25% and Allied Digital Services Ltd added 4.26% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.32 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 23.66% over last one month compared to 19.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19128 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 681.8 on 12 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 27 Feb 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: NBCC, Tata steel, Netweb Tech, Brigade Enterprises, BPCL, Hindalco

Stock Alert: NBCC, Tata steel, Netweb Tech, Brigade Enterprises, BPCL, Hindalco

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Asian markets trade mixed

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Asian markets trade mixed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict