Ramco Systems Ltd Surges 16.78%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.45%
Ramco Systems Ltd has added 23.66% over last one month compared to 19.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX
Ramco Systems Ltd gained 16.78% today to trade at Rs 525. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.45% to quote at 30103.98. The index is down 19.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd increased 15.25% and Allied Digital Services Ltd added 4.26% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.32 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Ramco Systems Ltd has added 23.66% over last one month compared to 19.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19128 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 681.8 on 12 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 27 Feb 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST