Ramky Infra rallies on securing orders worth Rs 131 crore

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Ramky Infrastructure advanced 4.31% to Rs 586.95 after it received two notification of awards (NOA) from Power Grid Corporation of India's wholly owned subsidiary, Power Grid Energy Services aggregating to Rs 131.19 crore.
The first order entails supply of plant contract for loss reduction work under results-linked, distribution sector scheme (RDSS) in Leh District under implementation of distribution of infrastructure works of Ladakh Power Devplopment Department (LPDD) under RDSS in Leh & Kargil of UT of Ladakh. The time period for completion of the project is 30 months and the cost of the project is Rs 107.39 crore.
The subsquent order includes supply of installation services contract for loss reduction work under RDSS in Leh District under implementation of distribution of infrastructure works of LPDD under RDSS in Leh & Kargil of UT of Ladakh. The project is to be executed in 30 months and the cost of the project is Rs 23.80 crore.
Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.
The company reported a 94.66% decline in consolidate net profit to Rs 57.50 crore on marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 581.19 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

