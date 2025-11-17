Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit declines 10.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 22.64 croreNet profit of Ranjan Polysters declined 10.74% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.6420.34 11 OPM %15.4216.77 -PBDT3.473.15 10 PBT2.912.60 12 NP2.162.42 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content