CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.51% to Rs 1055.64 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 1.37% to Rs 72.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.51% to Rs 1055.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 773.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1055.64773.29 37 OPM %15.0616.85 -PBDT127.74110.20 16 PBT94.1987.18 8 NP72.4571.47 1
