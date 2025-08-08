Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Apollo Tyres slipped 1.03% to Rs 431.45 after the company reported a 95.73% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations grew by 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 11.88% YoY to Rs 408.56 crore in Q4 FY26. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 370.20 crore during the quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of Rs 868 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, down 4.51% compared to Rs 909 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

 

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment stood at Rs 4,828.70 crore (up 2.43% YoY), income from Europe was Rs 1,848.12 crore (up 7.77% YoY), while revenue from other regions stood at Rs 1,139 crore (up 16.20% YoY) during the period under review.

Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres said This quarters results reflect solid execution and a focus on profitable growth. Its encouraging to see Indian Operations performing in line with expectations -- driven particularly by strong momentum in the aftermarket segment. These results underscore the resilience of our business model and our ability to create long-term value for shareholders.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

