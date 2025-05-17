Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 1715.15 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 7.80% to Rs 207.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 1715.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1495.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.65% to Rs 543.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 5186.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5059.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1715.151495.71 15 5186.475059.10 3 OPM %17.6216.42 -15.8817.73 - PBDT304.57272.75 12 845.71925.21 -9 PBT275.94247.79 11 737.99827.67 -11 NP207.14192.16 8 543.98622.79 -13
