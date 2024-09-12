Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3849.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.94% in last one year as compared to a 24.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3849.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25003.7. The Sensex is at 81679.08, up 0.19%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has risen around 6.92% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9028.2, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45465 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 46.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 0-0 KOR, 1st QTR; PAK vs CHN at 3:30 PM

Samsung

Tamil Nadu labour minister to meet Samsung officials to resolve strike

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail in CBI case on Friday

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25k; Metal, Auto, PSU Bank, Health gain

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

IEX hits 52-week high as Antique retains 'Buy', says coupling risk fading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon