Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd spurts 0.21%, rises for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 16540, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.23% spurt in the Nifty FMCG. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16540, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25003.7. The Sensex is at 81679.08, up 0.19%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has slipped around 2.7% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64768.15, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6942 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6866 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

