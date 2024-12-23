Business Standard

Saksoft to acquire Zetechno Products and Services

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Saksoft has executed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement. Zetechno will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on closure of the transaction.

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow Premier Consulting and Implementation Partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Upgrades and Custom Applications.

This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksoft's Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

