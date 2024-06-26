RattanIndia Ent slides as COO Vijay Nehra resigns

RattanIndia Enterprises slipped 3.20% to Rs 83.40 after its chief operating officer (COO), Vijay Nehra resigned from his position effective from 24 June 2024.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 81.50 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 138.02 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 17.04% YoY to Rs 1,294.29 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RattanIndia Power is a private power generation company, with installed capacity of 2,700 MW thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik (1,350 MW at each location) in Maharashtra, India with investments of Rs 18,615 crore. The power plants are spread over an area of 2,400 acres.