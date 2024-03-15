Sensex (    %)
                             
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Brooks Laboratories Ltd, Starlineps Enterprises Ltd, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd and Sindhu Trade Links Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2024.
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd surged 16.07% to Rs 39.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 39806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3913 shares in the past one month.
Brooks Laboratories Ltd soared 15.34% to Rs 109.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7635 shares in the past one month.
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd spiked 10.87% to Rs 111.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37372 shares in the past one month.
Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 13.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 109.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd rose 9.97% to Rs 22.17. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

