Volumes jump at La Opala RG Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd, SKF India Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2024.

La Opala RG Ltd saw volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34300 shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.310.00. Volumes stood at 15987 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd recorded volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.37% to Rs.237.35. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 2723 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1157 shares. The stock rose 4.82% to Rs.4,341.10. Volumes stood at 547 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 458 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 261 shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.15,040.00. Volumes stood at 684 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 3.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.85% to Rs.208.95. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

