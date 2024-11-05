Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 10.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.31% to Rs 178.54 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 10.36% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 178.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales178.54149.64 19 OPM %74.7275.51 -PBDT53.5747.92 12 PBT53.5647.90 12 NP39.9636.21 10
