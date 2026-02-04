Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 77.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.64% to Rs 266.17 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 77.57% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.64% to Rs 266.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 464.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.266.17464.023.708.0814.3747.3510.4844.693.3815.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News