Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 77.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 42.64% to Rs 266.17 croreNet profit of Keystone Realtors declined 77.57% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.64% to Rs 266.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 464.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales266.17464.02 -43 OPM %3.708.08 -PBDT14.3747.35 -70 PBT10.4844.69 -77 NP3.3815.07 -78
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST