Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 97.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 97.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 1155.57 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 97.02% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 1155.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1140.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1155.571140.17 1 OPM %15.0225.43 -PBDT138.09309.00 -55 PBT18.62192.51 -90 NP3.77126.68 -97

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 77.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Granito India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 7725.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 46.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

