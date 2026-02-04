Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 97.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 1155.57 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures declined 97.02% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 1155.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1140.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1155.571140.1715.0225.43138.09309.0018.62192.513.77126.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News