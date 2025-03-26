Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI Governor says regulations should not create unintentional barriers to financial inclusion

RBI Governor says regulations should not create unintentional barriers to financial inclusion

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has noted that regulations should not create unintentional barriers to financial inclusion. In a speech at the FATF Private Sector Collaborative Forum 2025 (PSCF 2025), Malhotra highlighted the importance of balanced regulatory measures that effectively curb financial crimes without hindering accessibility for legitimate businesses. He stressed the vital role of private sector collaboration in maintaining a secure financial system and the need to leverage technology for enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) efforts. The RBI Governor said that considering the evolving landscape of money laundering, regulators will need to continuously augment artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) risk assessment framework to make appropriate system enhancements.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

