RBI issues revised norms for entities dealing in forex

The Reserve Bank has put in place revised norms for entities dealing in foreign exchange, whereby fresh licences will not be issued to money changers. The Foreign Exchange Management (Authorised Persons) Regulations, 2026 is aimed at rationalising the authorisation and renewal framework for authorised persons and extend the principal-agent model for delivery of foreign exchange facility while maintaining appropriate checks and balances, the central bank said on Wednesday. "The Reserve Bank has reviewed the existing framework for authorisation of any person as an Authorised Person under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, with the objective to rationalise the framework to improve delivery of foreign exchange services as well as easing compliance requirements," it added.

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