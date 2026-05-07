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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avalon Tech surges after strong Q4 performance

Avalon Tech surges after strong Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Avalon Technologies jumped 11.39% to Rs 1282.10 after the company reported 69.5% rise in net profit to Rs 41 crore on a 40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 480 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 37.5% YoY to Rs 57 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 21 basis points YoY to 11.8% in the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 56 crore, up by 72.7% from Rs 33 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 113 crore (up 78% YoY) and Rs 1,603 crore (up 46% YoY), respectively.

 

Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box build solutions in India, with a focus on high value precision engineered products.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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