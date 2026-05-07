Kellton Tech launches Structi.ai - an next-gen AI context engine

Kellton Tech Solutions announced the commercial launch of Structi.ai, a next generation AI context engine designed to help enterprises transform unstructured data into contextual, AI-ready intelligence at scale.

Built to support organizations accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Structi.ai enables businesses to unlock value from documents, images, audio files, and other fragmented enterprise content that traditional systems and AI workflows often struggle to process effectively.

The platform combines GenAI, Agentic AI, metadata enrichment, and decision orchestration capabilities to convert raw enterprise data into structured, contextual intelligence that powers automation, operational workflows, downstream AI models, and real-time business decision-making. According to Kellton, Structi.ai currently processes more than 10 million data assets daily, supports over 50 data formats, and delivers average turnaround times of under two seconds with an internal benchmark accuracy rate of 99.9%.

Structi.ai operates through a multi-layered architecture spanning intelligent ingestion, AI-led extraction and analysis, metadata and relationship mapping, AI-augmented domain-based data quality validation, and a decisioning layer that enables conversational querying and workflow integration.

Kellton stated that future enhancements to Structi.ai will further expand conversational intelligence capabilities, enabling business users to access enriched enterprise insights through natural language interactions with minimal technical intervention.