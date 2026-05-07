Kellton Tech rises after launch of AI platform Structi.ai

Kellton Tech Solutions gained 1% to Rs 16.20 after the company launched Structi.ai, an AI-based context engine for enterprises.

The company said the platform helps businesses convert unstructured data into AI-ready intelligence at scale.

Structi.ai is designed to process documents, images, audio files and other fragmented enterprise content. The company said traditional systems often struggle to process such data effectively.

The platform combines generative AI, agentic AI, metadata enrichment and decision orchestration capabilities. It converts raw enterprise data into structured and contextual intelligence for automation, workflows and real-time decision-making.

According to Kellton, Structi.ai currently processes more than 10 million data assets daily. It supports over 50 data formats. The company said the platform delivers turnaround times of under two seconds with an internal benchmark accuracy rate of 99.9%.

The platform operates through multiple layers including intelligent ingestion, AI-led extraction and analysis, metadata mapping and data quality validation.

Kellton said the platform also uses AI-augmented domain validation capabilities. These apply industry-specific rules and contextual analysis to improve data quality before integration into downstream systems.

The company said the platform is relevant for sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing.

Structi.ai was initially developed as an internal enterprise AI accelerator. It has now been commercialised as a scalable enterprise platform.

Pavan Yerra, chief data and AI officer at Kellton Tech Solutions, said the platform is aimed at helping enterprises make unstructured data accessible for AI systems and business workflows.

The company said future enhancements will focus on conversational intelligence capabilities. These features will allow users to access enterprise insights through natural language interactions.

Kellton is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company partners with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernize operations, and accelerate intelligent automation journeys.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 21.46% to Rs 25.41 crore while net sales rose 10.41% to Rs 307.89 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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