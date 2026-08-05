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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its decision to keep repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25 per cent, RBI stated. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 5.00 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate remain at 5.50 per cent. The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:50 AM IST