BSE Q1 PAT rises 62% YoY

BSE reported its strongest-ever quarterly financial performance in Q1 FY27.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 62.3% YoY to Rs 873 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 63.5% YoY to Rs 1,566 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Total revenue increased 63.6% YoY to Rs 1,708 crore.

Operating EBITDA surged 67.4% YoY to Rs 1,046 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin expanded to 67% from 65% a year earlier.

Profit before tax and share of associates stood at Rs 1,144 crore in Q1 FY27, up 67% YoY.

Operating expenses increased 56.2% YoY to Rs 520 crore. Investment and other income rose 62.1% YoY to Rs 141 crore, while depreciation and interest costs increased 59.3% YoY to Rs 43 crore. Taxes rose 66.3% YoY to Rs 291 crore.

Operationally, BSE recorded its highest-ever quarterly equity cash average daily turnover (ADTV) of Rs 9,955 crore. The derivatives segment posted a record average daily premium turnover of Rs 29,615 crore, up 96% YoY. BSE StAR MF processed 23.4 crore transactions during the quarter, while revenue from the platform increased 20% YoY to Rs 73.3 crore.

The exchange said primary market activity recovered in July 2026, with 13 mainboard IPOs raising Rs 18,348 crore. The BSE SME platform crossed 750 listed companies, with the latest 150 SME listings raising Rs 6,323 crore. Overall, issuers raised more than Rs 6.2 lakh crore through BSE's fund-raising platforms during Q1 FY27 across equity, debt, bonds, commercial papers, REITs, InvITs and municipal bonds.

During the quarter, BSE launched derivatives on the BSE Focused IT Index, India's first exchange-traded derivative benchmark linked to the IT sector. The exchange also announced that it will directly manage the global distribution and licensing of its market data from 1 January 2027 to strengthen its data and analytics business.

Managing director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said Q1 FY27 was a landmark quarter driven by record financial performance, broad-based growth across business segments, product innovation and rising market participation. He said the exchange remains focused on strengthening market infrastructure and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

BSE is Asia's oldest stock exchange and operates trading platforms for equities, derivatives, mutual funds, debt securities and SME listings.

Shares of BSE were down 1.87% at Rs 3,550.50 on the NSE.

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