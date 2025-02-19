Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 320.22 points or 0.42% to 76,287.61. The Nifty 50 index declined 86.90 points or 0.38% to 23,032.20.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 2.26%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,790 shares rose and 765 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.87% to 855.95. The index gained 2.95% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Brigade Enterprises (up 5.09%), Raymond (up 4.89%), Godrej Properties (up 4.06%), DLF (up 2.93%) and Sobha (up 2.75%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.73%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 2.18%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.39%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.22%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) jumped 10.12% after the company and its joint venture, Rithwik Projects (RPPL), received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) (K-RIDE) for a project worth Rs 554.46 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels added 5.80% after the company said that it has signed a license agreement viz Red Fox Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
TTK Prestige added 2.30% after the companys board approved to allocate financial resources aggregating to Rs 500 crore over the next three financial years, commencing from Q4 of FY2024-25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content