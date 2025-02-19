Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices pared all losses and traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty climbed above the 23,000 level. Realty shares extended gains for the third day in a row.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 320.22 points or 0.42% to 76,287.61. The Nifty 50 index declined 86.90 points or 0.38% to 23,032.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 2.26%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,790 shares rose and 765 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.87% to 855.95. The index gained 2.95% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

HSBC

HSBC to incur $1.8 bn in costs over next two years in CEO's revamp

pharma medicine drugs

NPPA directs pharma firms to update MRP after Budget 2025 duty exemptions

Parvesh Manoj Virendra

Delhi CM Announcement LIVE news updates: Who will be BJP's Delhi CM pick?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty climb; Mid, Smallcaps gain up to 2%; Bank, Metal higher; IT drags

ballistic missiles UAE

Defence stocks in focus; Data Patterns, GRSE, Zen, DCX rally up to 15%

Brigade Enterprises (up 5.09%), Raymond (up 4.89%), Godrej Properties (up 4.06%), DLF (up 2.93%) and Sobha (up 2.75%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.73%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 2.18%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.39%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.22%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) jumped 10.12% after the company and its joint venture, Rithwik Projects (RPPL), received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) (K-RIDE) for a project worth Rs 554.46 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels added 5.80% after the company said that it has signed a license agreement viz Red Fox Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

TTK Prestige added 2.30% after the companys board approved to allocate financial resources aggregating to Rs 500 crore over the next three financial years, commencing from Q4 of FY2024-25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Hexaware Technologies gains on debut

Hexaware Technologies gains on debut

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

Stocks See Modest Gains as Manufacturing and Housing Data Diverge

Stocks See Modest Gains as Manufacturing and Housing Data Diverge

BJP sweeps Gujarat local body polls

BJP sweeps Gujarat local body polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon