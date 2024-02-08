Sensex (    %)
                        
RBI Maintains Policy Rate Unchanged

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep its key policy rates unchanged.
In its last bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed six-member MPC maintained the repo rate at 6.5% for the fifth consecutive time.
Global economy presenting a mixed picture, odds of a soft landing has increased globally. Emergence of new flash points impart uncertainty to global macro landscape, the RBI Governor said.
MPC will carefully monitor generalisation of food price pressures which can fritter away the gains in easing of core inflation. Monetary policy must continue to be actively disinflationary to align inflation to 4 percent target on a durable basis. MPC will remain resolute in this commitment. Amidst current headwinds, elevated level of public debt is raising issues of macroeconomic stability in countries, including advanced ones, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

