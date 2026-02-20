Friday, February 20, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI notes overall demand conditions remain upbeat, electricity demand sustains robust growth

RBI notes overall demand conditions remain upbeat, electricity demand sustains robust growth

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly update that economic activity continued to be resilient in January, as evidenced by high-frequency indicators of energy consumption, digital payments, trade and logistics. E-way bills continued to exhibit double- digit growth supported by GST rate rationalisation. Electricity demand sustained its robust growth, primarily due to higher demand on account of the cold wave conditions across northern and eastern regions of the country, as well as from sustained industrial activity. GST revenue growth held steady. Petroleum consumption growth remained resilient, notwithstanding the deceleration. Digital payments registered steady growth in both transaction value and volume. Toll collections in January continued with the declining trend, observed post the introduction of the FASTag Annual Pass scheme in August 2025.

 

RBI noted that overall demand conditions remained upbeat in January. Rural demand strengthened further with retail sales of two-wheelers and tractors witnessing a pick-up in growth, supported by post-GST momentum and healthy rural cash flows from the kharif harvest and wedding seasons. Retail passenger vehicle sales continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace. The sales slowdown reflects normalisation of markets following a period of high demand triggered by GST rate rationalisation. Domestic air passenger traffic recovered after the slump in December caused by the disruption in flight schedules.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Domestic economic activity continued to be resilient, says RBI

Domestic economic activity continued to be resilient, says RBI

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO subscribed 88%

Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO subscribed 88%

Elgi Equipments arm establishes subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

Elgi Equipments arm establishes subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

INR tumbles near three-week low amid surging international oil prices, firm dollar overseas

INR tumbles near three-week low amid surging international oil prices, firm dollar overseas

TCS collaborates with Cisco to launch CoE for Autonomous Enterprise Operations

TCS collaborates with Cisco to launch CoE for Autonomous Enterprise Operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica