INR tumbles near three-week low amid surging international oil prices, firm dollar overseas

The Indian rupee plunged 31 paise to settle at 90.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong American currency against major currencies and higher crude oil prices amid intensifying US-Iran tensions. Positive momentum in domestic equity markets failed to support the Indian unit. Indian shares bounced back on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session on rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 316.57 points, or 0.38 percent, to 82,814.71. The broader NSE Nifty index surged 116.90 points, or 0.46 percent, to 25,571.25, with metal and banking stocks leading the surge.

