Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 38,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.33% Government Security 2026 for a notified amount of ₹6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) New Government Security 2034 for a notified amount of ₹20,000 crore (nominal) through yield based auction using multiple price method, and (iii) 7.25% Government Security 2063 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, on April 05, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

