Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says bank customer complaints under Ombudsman scheme spike around 33% in FY24

RBI says bank customer complaints under Ombudsman scheme spike around 33% in FY24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its Annual Report on Ombudsman Scheme that integrated Ombudsman Scheme saw a jump of 32.81% on year in complaints from banking customers, reaching 9.34 lakh during FY2024. This spike reflects drop in customer service standards within the banking sector. These complaints were registered with 24 Offices of the RBI Ombudsman (ORBIOs) and Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC) of the RBI. A significant number of 85,281 complaints (as much as 29.01 per cent of the total complaints) with respect to loans and advances were received under the scheme, marking an increase of 42.70 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of L T Foods approves acquisition of further 4% stake in Raghunath Agro Industries

Board of L T Foods approves acquisition of further 4% stake in Raghunath Agro Industries

Royal Enfield achieves 5 lakh sales milestone for Hunter 350

Royal Enfield achieves 5 lakh sales milestone for Hunter 350

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon