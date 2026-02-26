Nifty March futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 3.15% to 13.06.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,637, a premium of 140.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,496.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 25,496.55.

HDFC Bank, Eternal and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

