Rajesh Power Services successfully bids for project of RRVPN, Jaipur

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Rajesh Power Services has received a lowest bid confirmation at the L1 Stage, for the works of construction of 132/33 KV, 2x50 MVA GIS Substation at Hathi Bhata (Ajmer) along with Associated Transmission Lines Including Survey, Supply of All Equipment/Materials, Erection (Including Civil Works), Testing and Commissioning from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPN), Jaipur. Declaration as a Successful Bidder is subject to getting final confirmation of Bid from RRVPN. The project is to be executed within a period of 18 months from the date of commencement.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

