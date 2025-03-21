Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 165.61 points or 2.5% at 6802.57 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 5.51%), Anant Raj Ltd (up 4.94%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.65%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.8%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 2.5%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.33%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.01%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.79%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.67%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 628.12 or 1.36% at 46972.71.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 149.75 points or 1.05% at 14470.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.2 points or 0.36% at 23273.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 218.16 points or 0.29% at 76566.22.

On BSE,2562 shares were trading in green, 598 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

