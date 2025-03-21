Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Box Ltd Slides 4.25%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.96%

Black Box Ltd Slides 4.25%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.96%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Black Box Ltd has lost 23.43% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd lost 4.25% today to trade at Rs 343.25. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.96% to quote at 35373.52. The index is down 11.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ksolves India Ltd decreased 2.68% and Infosys Ltd lost 2.62% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 3.23 % over last one year compared to the 4.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has lost 23.43% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5167 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39374 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 715.8 on 09 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 210.35 on 07 May 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma Ltd Spurts 3.8%

Piramal Pharma Ltd Spurts 3.8%

Jindal Stainless announces resignation of Anurag Mantri as ED & Group CFO

Jindal Stainless announces resignation of Anurag Mantri as ED & Group CFO

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 554 cr NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 554 cr NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

Va Tech Wabag to partner in proposed dedicated platform for capital projects in Municipal sector

Va Tech Wabag to partner in proposed dedicated platform for capital projects in Municipal sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon