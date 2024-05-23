Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 61.87 points or 0.77% at 8053.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 5.69%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.29%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.17%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.09%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.68%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.4%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.73 or 0.34% at 74470.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.37% at 22680.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.74 points or 0.51% at 48204.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.36 points or 0.46% at 14709.79.

On BSE,1950 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News