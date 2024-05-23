Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real Estate shares rise

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 61.87 points or 0.77% at 8053.72 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 5.69%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.29%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.17%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.09%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.68%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.4%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 249.73 or 0.34% at 74470.79.
The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.37% at 22680.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.74 points or 0.51% at 48204.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.36 points or 0.46% at 14709.79.
On BSE,1950 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon