Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

REC Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.8, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 230.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 16.49% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.8, up 4.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24116.5. The Sensex is at 79407.91, up 0.47%. REC Ltd has slipped around 9.05% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23420.3, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 282.98 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 551.95, up 4.6% on the day. REC Ltd is up 230.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 16.49% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 9.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2025, New role for DK! RCB appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach

Protest, Oppsotion Protest, INDIA Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament LIVE updates: INDIA bloc MPs walk out of Lok Sabha over NEET issue

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Adding words to oath lowers Constitution's dignity; follow format: Speaker

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, smallcaps shine in firm trade; Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty holds 24,100

shares

REC's shares climb 5% over steady growth in Q1FY25 loan disbursements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon