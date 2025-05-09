Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
REC Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 4,309 cr; declares dividend of Rs 2.60/sh

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

REC reported a consolidated net profit rose 5.66% to Rs 4,309.98 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,079.09 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income stood at Rs 15,348.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, up 20.78% from Rs 12,706.66 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,489.89 crore in Q4 FY25, up 4.97% as against Rs 5,229.48 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 31.84% YoY to Rs 9,858.48 crore during the quarter. Finance cost was at Rs 87,68.41 crore (up 11.05% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 85.50 crore (up 29.07% YoY).

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 2.60 for 2024-25. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 15.40/- per equity share already declared during the FY25 in four tranches thereby making the total dividend for the fiscal to Rs 18 per share on face value of Rs 10 each.

Further, the board also gave a go-ahead to formation of a joint venture between its wholly owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) and BHEL in the shareholding ratio of 50:50 for joint development of renewable energy / other power and infrastructure projects.

REC, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Power, provides financial assistance to the power sector in all segments. It funds its business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans, apart from foreign borrowings.

Shares of REC fell 1.31% to Rs 387.05 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

