Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Premier Explosives Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd, S J S Enterprises Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2025.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd, S J S Enterprises Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2025.

Premier Explosives Ltd spiked 15.49% to Rs 464.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95868 shares in the past one month.

 

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd soared 14.68% to Rs 531.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4927 shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd surged 9.43% to Rs 293. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 372 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops amid India-Pak jitters; VIX up 3%; equity MF inflows dip

IPO, initial public offering

Ravi Infrabuild files DRHP with Sebi to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore via IPO

Vinay Kwatra

'We are at war with terrorists, will deliver justice': Indian envoy to US

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Domestic airlines to add 50 planes in FY17

Operation Sindoor grounds flights:Here's how to get your refund for tickets

S J S Enterprises Ltd rose 8.31% to Rs 1011.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4955 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd spurt 8.02% to Rs 125.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian auto retails remain modest in April, says FADA

Indian auto retails remain modest in April, says FADA

RBI issues Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025

RBI issues Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025

Venus Pipes bags LOI for supplying stainless steel tubes from major power plant equipment maker

Venus Pipes bags LOI for supplying stainless steel tubes from major power plant equipment maker

Quick Heal Tech bags Rs 18-cr order from NFSU Research and Innovation Council

Quick Heal Tech bags Rs 18-cr order from NFSU Research and Innovation Council

Sula Vineyards Q4 PAT declines 4% YoY to Rs 13 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.60/sh

Sula Vineyards Q4 PAT declines 4% YoY to Rs 13 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.60/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayICAI Postpones CA ExamHigh Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon