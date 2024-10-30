Redington consolidated net profit declines 3.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 24895.56 croreNet profit of Redington declined 3.49% to Rs 292.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 303.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 24895.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22220.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24895.5622220.15 12 OPM %1.842.17 -PBDT430.82452.06 -5 PBT381.33408.33 -7 NP292.87303.47 -3
