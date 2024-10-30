Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 100.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 109.34 croreNet profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 100.77% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 109.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales109.3490.14 21 OPM %15.9514.57 -PBDT15.728.23 91 PBT15.227.82 95 NP10.405.18 101
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content